SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $4.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $14.00. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential downside of 38.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SLQT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of SelectQuote from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.32.

Shares of NYSE:SLQT opened at $6.53 on Tuesday. SelectQuote has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.41 and a 200-day moving average of $11.58. The company has a quick ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($1.43). SelectQuote had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $194.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SelectQuote will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLQT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 23.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 57.3% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 2,737.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,895 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

