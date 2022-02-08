Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $230.07 Million

Equities analysts expect Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) to announce sales of $230.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $230.13 million and the lowest is $230.00 million. Select Energy Services reported sales of $133.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 72.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full year sales of $739.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $739.62 million to $740.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Select Energy Services.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Select Energy Services stock opened at $7.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of $788.28 million, a PE ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 2.73. Select Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $7.71.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WTTR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Select Energy Services by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 335,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 200,158 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Select Energy Services by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 889,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 197,213 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Select Energy Services by 279.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 21,451 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Select Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Select Energy Services by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 48,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

