Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) Position Increased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Seer were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Seer by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Seer by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Seer by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 214,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Seer by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Seer by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SEER. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen began coverage on Seer in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of SEER stock opened at $16.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -12.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.28 and its 200-day moving average is $29.04. Seer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $71.89.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seer, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Omead Ostadan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $610,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David R. Horn sold 2,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $51,225.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,217 shares of company stock worth $1,655,517 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

Seer Profile

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

