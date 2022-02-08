SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Holdings Decreased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 72.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,987 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 338.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

NYSE:SEAS opened at $61.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 2.29. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.50 and a 1-year high of $70.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.67.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $521.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.55 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 284.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 391.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.96) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SEAS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.89.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, Director Timothy Hartnett bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.00 per share, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 26,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,667,106.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

