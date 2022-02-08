Seagen (SGEN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Seagen to post earnings of ($0.79) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $140.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of -76.10 and a beta of 0.77. Seagen has a twelve month low of $120.99 and a twelve month high of $192.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.50.
In other news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.58, for a total transaction of $101,671.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.63, for a total value of $1,071,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 391,246 shares of company stock worth $61,644,742. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Seagen
Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.
