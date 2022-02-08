Seagen (SGEN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Seagen to post earnings of ($0.79) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $140.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of -76.10 and a beta of 0.77. Seagen has a twelve month low of $120.99 and a twelve month high of $192.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.50.

Get Seagen alerts:

In other news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.58, for a total transaction of $101,671.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.63, for a total value of $1,071,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 391,246 shares of company stock worth $61,644,742. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Seagen from $254.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $201.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.50.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.