Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.60.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SCRYY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Scor in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Scor in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Societe Generale raised shares of Scor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Scor from €28.80 ($33.10) to €29.60 ($34.02) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

OTCMKTS:SCRYY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,536. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.49. Scor has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $3.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average is $3.01.

SCOR SE provides life and non-life insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment operates property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, as well as agriculture risks and alternative solutions; business solutions; and business ventures and partnerships.

