Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Scor from €28.80 ($33.10) to €29.60 ($34.02) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Scor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

Get Scor alerts:

Shares of SCRYY opened at $3.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average of $3.01. Scor has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $3.62. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.49.

SCOR SE provides life and non-life insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment operates property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, as well as agriculture risks and alternative solutions; business solutions; and business ventures and partnerships.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.