Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Position Lowered by Blue Barn Wealth LLC

Blue Barn Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 3.4% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 15,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHZ traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.10. 22,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,788,432. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $52.13 and a 1-year high of $55.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.44.

