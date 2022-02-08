Schroder Investment Management Group Takes $3.57 Million Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 35,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,878,000 after acquiring an additional 75,442 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,421,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,982,000 after acquiring an additional 64,222 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 686,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,850,000 after acquiring an additional 38,635 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 27.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 658,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,736,000 after acquiring an additional 140,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 12.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 637,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,374,000 after acquiring an additional 71,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PAG. Zacks Investment Research raised Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Penske Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.20.

NYSE PAG opened at $100.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.45. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.60 and a 1-year high of $114.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.71%.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

