Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 46,377 Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 27.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 123,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,377 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $3,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 840,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBGI opened at $26.58 on Tuesday. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.44 and a 1 year high of $39.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.44.

SBGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

