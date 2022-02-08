Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 571,021 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $3,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,060.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $208,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. boosted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

HALO opened at $34.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.50, a current ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.32. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $56.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.34.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.