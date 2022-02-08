Schroder Investment Management Group Has $3.07 Million Stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,432 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SIG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 36.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 24.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 5.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 19.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America raised Signet Jewelers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.29.

Shares of SIG stock opened at $82.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.37. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.48. Signet Jewelers Limited has a fifty-two week low of $40.40 and a fifty-two week high of $111.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 50.61% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 6.32%.

In related news, insider Jamie Singleton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $398,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stash Ptak sold 616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $52,723.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,116 shares of company stock valued at $4,001,198 over the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

