Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Stock Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 941 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $3,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,454,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,503,609,000 after buying an additional 772,859 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,149,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,499 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,003,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,114,000 after purchasing an additional 367,602 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,724,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,204,000 after purchasing an additional 478,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,905,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,963,000 after purchasing an additional 41,862 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLPI opened at $44.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.27. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.71 and a 1 year high of $51.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.20%.

Several analysts have weighed in on GLPI shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.43.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 33,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $1,619,024.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 5,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $267,678.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,025. Company insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

