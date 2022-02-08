Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,002 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $3,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 66,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter.

INDA opened at $44.93 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.64.

