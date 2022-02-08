Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 818.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 124,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,945 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ORI. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 1,333.3% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 64.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORI. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy acquired 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.67 per share, with a total value of $45,146.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,375 shares of company stock valued at $59,198. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ORI opened at $26.10 on Tuesday. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $19.18 and a 12 month high of $26.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.92.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 16.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.32%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.