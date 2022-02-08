Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC Takes $102,000 Position in Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG)

Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 67,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Progenity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Progenity in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,238,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Progenity by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 122,531 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Progenity in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Progenity by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 26,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PROG. Stephens downgraded Progenity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Progenity in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progenity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.79.

NASDAQ:PROG traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $1.65. The stock had a trading volume of 9,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,526,234. The stock has a market cap of $270.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.12. Progenity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $6.33.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Progenity, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Progenity Company Profile

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

