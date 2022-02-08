Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 1,295 ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000. ASML makes up about 2.7% of Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,022,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,289,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,431 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 1,903.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 831,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,121,000 after purchasing an additional 789,563 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,273,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $949,124,000 after purchasing an additional 613,279 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 88,471.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 114,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,062,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $733,699,000 after purchasing an additional 74,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, AlphaValue lowered ASML to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $892.00.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $640.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $262.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $743.52 and its 200 day moving average is $785.19. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $501.11 and a fifty-two week high of $895.93.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

