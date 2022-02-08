Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC Acquires 2,600 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 32.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,550 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 6.2% of Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 290.7% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 21,008 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after acquiring an additional 15,631 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 330.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,225,745 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,118,365,000 after acquiring an additional 7,851,026 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 321.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 125,970 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,094,000 after acquiring an additional 96,080 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 301.9% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 77,159 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $15,984,000 after buying an additional 57,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 268.1% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,073,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $222,448,000 after buying an additional 782,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $247.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $277.20 and its 200-day moving average is $249.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The company has a market cap of $618.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.20, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.93%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.88.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total value of $83,597.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 990,012 shares of company stock worth $312,681,810. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

