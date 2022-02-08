Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Saipem in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of SAPMY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.72. 952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,838. Saipem has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $6.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.45.

Saipem SpA provides integrated basic and detailed onshore engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services mainly to the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental market sectors. It operates through the following business segments: Offshore Engineering and Construction; Onshore Engineering and Construction; Offshore Drilling; and Onshore Drilling.

