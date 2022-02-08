SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 912.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on SAIL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. lifted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SailPoint Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.15.

SailPoint Technologies stock opened at $38.41 on Tuesday. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $64.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.91. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.97 and a beta of 1.79.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $110.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,336 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $137,276.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,433,642. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

