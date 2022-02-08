Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €89.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Safran (EPA:SAF) has been assigned a €89.00 ($102.30) target price by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 17.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($143.68) target price on Safran in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($160.92) price objective on Safran in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group set a €133.00 ($152.87) price objective on Safran in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €152.00 ($174.71) price objective on Safran in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €137.00 ($157.47) price objective on Safran in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €125.00 ($143.68).

Get Safran alerts:

Shares of SAF opened at €107.54 ($123.61) on Tuesday. Safran has a 1 year low of €67.17 ($77.21) and a 1 year high of €92.36 ($106.16). The business has a 50-day moving average of €107.12 and a 200-day moving average of €109.72.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.