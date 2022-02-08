Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry. The trust owns nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, assisted living facilities, and independent living centers. It leases properties to tenants and operators throughout the United States. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

SBRA has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.88.

SBRA stock opened at $12.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.47. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.36 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.35%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -545.45%.

In related news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $1,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,792,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,268,000 after acquiring an additional 174,440 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,150,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,580,000 after purchasing an additional 537,111 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,587,000. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

