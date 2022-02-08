Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops cellular therapies for the treatment of auto-immune, metabolic and other diseases. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Get Rubius Therapeutics alerts:

RUBY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Rubius Therapeutics from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink restated a hold rating on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

RUBY stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $561.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.38. Rubius Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a current ratio of 8.74.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 6,730 shares of Rubius Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $44,216.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 34.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 366.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,678 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rubius Therapeutics (RUBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubius Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.