Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Snap (NYSE:SNAP) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $40.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $54.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SNAP. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.73.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $37.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.06. The company has a market capitalization of $60.98 billion, a PE ratio of -90.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.53. Snap has a 1-year low of $24.32 and a 1-year high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.32. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 48,684 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $2,642,567.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,055 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total transaction of $220,429.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 256,340 shares of company stock valued at $11,954,952.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Snap by 50.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Snap by 6.2% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 4.1% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 3.6% during the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 80.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

