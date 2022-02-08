Ronald W. Penczek Sells 2,763 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Stock

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ANTM traded up $16.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $465.76. 1,314,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,801. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $441.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $410.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.46. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $286.81 and a fifty-two week high of $470.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.28%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ANTM shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $483.40.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,311,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Anthem by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 173,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,345,000 after purchasing an additional 15,872 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,723 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 298,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,021,000 after purchasing an additional 17,018 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 17,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,775,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

