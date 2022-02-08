Roivant Sciences (ROIV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter.
Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 million. On average, analysts expect Roivant Sciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of ROIV opened at $7.05 on Tuesday. Roivant Sciences has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $16.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.52.
About Roivant Sciences
Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.
