Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Trims Stock Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,743 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,295,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $366,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 101,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after acquiring an additional 28,115 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 142,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,540,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,215,000 after acquiring an additional 98,325 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FMB opened at $55.61 on Tuesday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $55.29 and a 52 week high of $57.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.89.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st.

