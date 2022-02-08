Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 701 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 124,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,608,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 99.0% during the third quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 15,080 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the second quarter valued at $552,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the third quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF stock opened at $75.47 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $87.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.57.

