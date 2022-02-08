Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 70.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,961 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 9,534 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 442 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 9,698 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.22, for a total transaction of $1,844,753.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 352 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.81, for a total transaction of $55,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,742 shares of company stock worth $13,954,886. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXPE. TheStreet cut shares of Expedia Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.64.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $187.35 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.77. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.77 and a 52 week high of $191.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a PE ratio of -27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.57.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

