Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 298.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,915 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,496,000 after purchasing an additional 57,885 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth $923,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 511,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,988,000 after purchasing an additional 220,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RBLX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Roblox from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Roblox from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.46.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $63.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.98. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.63 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $637.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.47 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $19,024,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 45,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $3,716,691.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 589,317 shares of company stock worth $62,095,129 in the last 90 days.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

