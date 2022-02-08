Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 848 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 39.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 848 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,408,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,000,066,000 after acquiring an additional 806,086 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,328,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,284,688,000 after purchasing an additional 71,258 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $752,849,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,385,000 after purchasing an additional 75,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,293,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,140,000 after purchasing an additional 28,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SWK. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.80.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $160.95 on Tuesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.49 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $183.38 and a 200-day moving average of $186.77.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.38. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

