Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 70.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,961 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 9,534 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 4,100.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 102.8% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 442 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 9,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.22, for a total value of $1,844,753.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 352 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.81, for a total transaction of $55,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,742 shares of company stock worth $13,954,886. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.64.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $187.35 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.77. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.77 and a 52 week high of $191.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a PE ratio of -27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.57.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.