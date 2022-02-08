Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) by 9.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYC. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 4,663.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 660,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,068,000 after buying an additional 646,686 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF in the second quarter valued at $5,658,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 282,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,860,000 after purchasing an additional 36,703 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,749,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000.

IYC stock opened at $75.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.57. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $87.51.

