Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 848 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 39.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 848 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,107,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,068,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 462,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,058,000 after buying an additional 20,825 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 486.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 8,996 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,385,000 after purchasing an additional 75,835 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 7,365 shares during the period. 84.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SWK shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.80.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $160.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $183.38 and its 200-day moving average is $186.77. The stock has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.49 and a 52-week high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.38. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

