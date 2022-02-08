Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RHI. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 180.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 282.9% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 17.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 38.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $589,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International stock opened at $119.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.55. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.75 and a 1 year high of $120.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.00.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.06. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 46.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.17.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.