Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RIO. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,600 ($75.73) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 5,220 ($70.59) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,840 ($65.45) to GBX 5,100 ($68.97) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,300 ($71.67) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,146.67 ($69.60).

Shares of RIO opened at GBX 5,637.50 ($76.23) on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,354 ($58.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($92.99). The company has a market cap of £91.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5,075.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,110.71.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,398 ($73.00), for a total value of £269.90 ($364.98).

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

