RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Purchased by First Growth Investment Manager LP

First Growth Investment Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,749 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. RingCentral accounts for 2.3% of First Growth Investment Manager LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. First Growth Investment Manager LP’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $6,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its position in RingCentral by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,973,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $863,936,000 after buying an additional 918,512 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in RingCentral by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,333,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $290,100,000 after buying an additional 270,275 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in RingCentral by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $268,409,000 after buying an additional 39,450 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in RingCentral during the 2nd quarter worth $230,224,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in RingCentral by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 431,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,241,000 after buying an additional 178,933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total transaction of $314,745.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total transaction of $140,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,938 shares of company stock worth $7,266,106. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNG traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,844. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.72 and a 1-year high of $449.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of -56.45 and a beta of 0.68.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The firm had revenue of $414.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

RNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of RingCentral from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $390.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $300.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.95.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

