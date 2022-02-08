Rightmove (LON:RMV) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rightmove (LON:RMV)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.52) price target on shares of Rightmove in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 560 ($7.57) to GBX 600 ($8.11) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 724 ($9.79) to GBX 753 ($10.18) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rightmove currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 630.38 ($8.52).

RMV opened at GBX 632 ($8.55) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 731.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 714.31. Rightmove has a 52 week low of GBX 551.80 ($7.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 810 ($10.95). The company has a market capitalization of £5.35 billion and a PE ratio of 35.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37.

In other news, insider Peter Brooks-Johnson sold 306,671 shares of Rightmove stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 698 ($9.44), for a total transaction of £2,140,563.58 ($2,894,609.30).

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

