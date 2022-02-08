RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The energy company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.11), Yahoo Finance reports. RGC Resources had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 13.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

Shares of RGCO stock opened at $21.76 on Tuesday. RGC Resources has a 52-week low of $21.32 and a 52-week high of $26.02. The stock has a market cap of $182.48 million, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of -0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%.

RGCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of RGC Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RGC Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGCO. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of RGC Resources during the third quarter worth $245,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of RGC Resources by 5.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,122 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of RGC Resources by 84.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,795 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries. The firm operates through the following segments: Gas Utility, Investment in Affiliates, and Parent and Other.

