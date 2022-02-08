RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The energy company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.11), Yahoo Finance reports. RGC Resources had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGCO opened at $21.76 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.00. RGC Resources has a 12 month low of $21.32 and a 12 month high of $26.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.48 million, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of -0.42.

Get RGC Resources alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%.

RGCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RGC Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of RGC Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGCO. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in RGC Resources by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,795 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in RGC Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in RGC Resources by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,122 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries. The firm operates through the following segments: Gas Utility, Investment in Affiliates, and Parent and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RGC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RGC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.