Reviewing Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund (NYSE:MHF) & WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF)

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund (NYSE:MHF) and WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund alerts:

This table compares Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund and WhiteHorse Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund N/A N/A N/A WhiteHorse Finance 49.83% 9.24% 4.16%

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WhiteHorse Finance has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund and WhiteHorse Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A WhiteHorse Finance 0 2 1 0 2.33

WhiteHorse Finance has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.10%. Given WhiteHorse Finance’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe WhiteHorse Finance is more favorable than Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund and WhiteHorse Finance’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A WhiteHorse Finance $61.70 million 5.77 $31.68 million $1.71 8.99

WhiteHorse Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund.

Dividends

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. WhiteHorse Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.2%. WhiteHorse Finance pays out 83.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. WhiteHorse Finance has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. WhiteHorse Finance is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.1% of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.2% of WhiteHorse Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of WhiteHorse Finance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

WhiteHorse Finance beats Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S. territories and possessions, political subdivisions, agencies and public authorities. The fund seeks to invest in investment grade debt securities rated in one of the four highest rating categories by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization to create its portfolio. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Lehman Brothers Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Municipal High Income Fund Inc. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. was formed on November 28, 1988 and is domiciled in the United States.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.