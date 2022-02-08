Reviewing TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) and Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP)

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) and Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

TransGlobe Energy has a beta of 2.85, indicating that its stock price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dorchester Minerals has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

19.7% of TransGlobe Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.7% of Dorchester Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of TransGlobe Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Dorchester Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for TransGlobe Energy and Dorchester Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransGlobe Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Dorchester Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares TransGlobe Energy and Dorchester Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransGlobe Energy 17.42% 4.19% 2.76% Dorchester Minerals 69.97% 54.87% 52.72%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TransGlobe Energy and Dorchester Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransGlobe Energy $115.42 million 2.06 -$77.40 million $0.43 7.63 Dorchester Minerals $46.93 million 18.19 $21.16 million $1.46 16.51

Dorchester Minerals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TransGlobe Energy. TransGlobe Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dorchester Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Dorchester Minerals beats TransGlobe Energy on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile

TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing. The company was founded on August 6, 1968 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests. Its NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by the operating partnership; and royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

