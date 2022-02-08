Reviewing Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) & Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) and Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Green Organic Dutchman has a beta of 2.12, suggesting that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and Green Organic Dutchman, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hikma Pharmaceuticals 0 0 6 0 3.00 Green Organic Dutchman 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hikma Pharmaceuticals and Green Organic Dutchman’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hikma Pharmaceuticals $2.34 billion 2.79 $431.00 million N/A N/A Green Organic Dutchman $18.30 million 3.14 -$136.27 million ($0.09) -1.19

Hikma Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Green Organic Dutchman.

Profitability

This table compares Hikma Pharmaceuticals and Green Organic Dutchman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hikma Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Green Organic Dutchman -154.35% -23.37% -16.88%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Green Organic Dutchman shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hikma Pharmaceuticals beats Green Organic Dutchman on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Branded, Injectables, Generics, and Others. The Branded segment sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products in the Middle East and North Africa. The Injectables segment includes generic injectable products distributed globally and primarily used in hospitals. The Generics segment focuses on oral and other non-injectable generic products, and is sold in the U.S. retail market. The Others segment comprises of Arab Medical Containers Ltd., International Pharmaceutical Research Center Ltd., and the chemicals division of Hikma Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Jordan). The company was founded by Samih Taleb Darwazah in 1978 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Green Organic Dutchman Company Profile

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of management services to its subsidiaries. The firm produces, cultivates, processes, and distributes cannabis and related products. Its products include dried and fresh cannabis; cannabis plants and seeds, oils, topicals, and extracts; and edible cannabis. The company was founded by Scott Skinner and Jeannette VanderMarel in 2012 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.