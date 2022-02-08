Reviewing Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) & Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP)

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) and Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Hudson Pacific Properties and Angel Oak Mortgage, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hudson Pacific Properties 2 5 1 0 1.88 Angel Oak Mortgage 0 2 4 0 2.67

Hudson Pacific Properties presently has a consensus target price of $28.45, indicating a potential upside of 19.99%. Angel Oak Mortgage has a consensus target price of $19.83, indicating a potential upside of 16.53%. Given Hudson Pacific Properties’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Hudson Pacific Properties is more favorable than Angel Oak Mortgage.

Dividends

Hudson Pacific Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Angel Oak Mortgage pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%. Hudson Pacific Properties pays out -1,666.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hudson Pacific Properties and Angel Oak Mortgage’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hudson Pacific Properties $804.97 million 4.49 $2.05 million ($0.06) -395.10 Angel Oak Mortgage N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hudson Pacific Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Angel Oak Mortgage.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.5% of Hudson Pacific Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.9% of Angel Oak Mortgage shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Hudson Pacific Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hudson Pacific Properties and Angel Oak Mortgage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudson Pacific Properties -1.25% -0.24% -0.11% Angel Oak Mortgage N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Angel Oak Mortgage beats Hudson Pacific Properties on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest. The Studio Properties segment primarily used for the physical production of media content, such as television programs, feature films, commercials, music videos and photographs. Hudson Pacific Properties was founded by Victor J. Coleman in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Angel Oak Mortgage Company Profile

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc., a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

