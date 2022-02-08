Reviewing Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) and Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) and Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Revolution Medicines and Ambrx Biopharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revolution Medicines $42.98 million 36.72 -$108.16 million ($2.37) -9.04 Ambrx Biopharma $13.67 million 12.37 -$16.54 million N/A N/A

Ambrx Biopharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Revolution Medicines.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.8% of Revolution Medicines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.8% of Ambrx Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. 22.6% of Revolution Medicines shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Revolution Medicines and Ambrx Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revolution Medicines -587.91% -26.76% -23.35% Ambrx Biopharma N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Revolution Medicines and Ambrx Biopharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revolution Medicines 0 2 3 0 2.60 Ambrx Biopharma 0 0 3 0 3.00

Revolution Medicines presently has a consensus price target of $34.20, suggesting a potential upside of 59.66%. Ambrx Biopharma has a consensus price target of $33.43, suggesting a potential upside of 644.62%. Given Ambrx Biopharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ambrx Biopharma is more favorable than Revolution Medicines.

Summary

Ambrx Biopharma beats Revolution Medicines on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc., a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors. It also develops RMC-5845, a selective inhibitor of SOS1, a protein that converts RAS (OFF) to RAS (ON) in cells; and RMC-5552, a hyperactivated selective inhibitor of mTORC1 signaling in tumors. In addition, the company is developing RMC-6291, a mutant-selective inhibitor of KRASG12C(ON) and NRASG12C(ON); and RMC-6236, a RAS-selective inhibitor of multiple RAS(ON) variants. Further, it develops RAS(ON) Inhibitors targeting KRASG13C(ON) and KRASG12D(ON). Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the research and development of SHP2 inhibitors, including RMC-4630. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Ambrx Biopharma

Ambrx Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biologics company, focuses on discovering and developing engineered precision biologics (EPBs) using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 ADC, which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer. The company is also developing two earlier-stage product candidates, including ARX517, an anti-PSMA ADC, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer and other solid tumors; and ARX305, an anti-CD70 ADC in investigational new drug (IND)-enabling studies for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC) and other cancers, as well as other multiple product candidates targeting immuno-oncology applications. In addition, it is developing ARX102, an immuno-oncology IL-2 pathway agonist to stimulate the patient's own immune system by targeting the Ã and gamma receptors on the cytotoxic T cell; and ARX822, a fab-small molecule bispecific that is in preclinical development for cancers. The company has license agreements with NovoCodex, Bristol Myers Squibb Company, Agensys, Inc., Sino Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd., University of California, BeiGene, Ltd., The Scripps Research Institute and The California Research Institute of Biomedical Research, AbbVie Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., and Elanco Animal Health. Ambrx Biopharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in La Jolla, California.

