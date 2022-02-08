REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.65.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on REVG. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of REV Group from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of REV Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of REV Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in REV Group by 322.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 161,900 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in REV Group during the second quarter worth about $3,773,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in REV Group by 162.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 91,176 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in REV Group during the second quarter worth about $1,225,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in REV Group by 131.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 86,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 48,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REVG stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.87. 3,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,941. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. REV Group has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $22.23. The stock has a market cap of $901.84 million, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 2.38.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $589.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.02 million. REV Group had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 14.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that REV Group will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.

