Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for The PNC Financial Services Group (PNC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE: PNC):

2/3/2022 – The PNC Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $229.50 to $232.50.

1/20/2022 – The PNC Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $215.00 to $230.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/20/2022 – The PNC Financial Services Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $221.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of PNC Financial have outperformed the industry in the past year. The company has an impressive surprise history, with earnings having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters. Fourth-quarter results reflect the benefits of higher net interest income (NII) and fee income. Economic recovery is expected to support loan and deposit balances. Inorganic expansion strategies position PNC Financial well for bottom-line growth. Its sound capital deployment activities are positives. However, mounting operating expenses will likely keep denting the company’s bottom line in the near term. The Federal Reserve's accommodative monetary policy and the prevailing low interest-rate environment might persistently strain the bank’s net interest margin (NIM). Exposure to a risky loan portfolio is also bothersome.”

1/19/2022 – The PNC Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $203.00 to $207.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/19/2022 – The PNC Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $220.00 to $245.00.

1/19/2022 – The PNC Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $230.00.

1/6/2022 – The PNC Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $227.00 to $229.50. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/3/2022 – The PNC Financial Services Group was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $220.00.

12/17/2021 – The PNC Financial Services Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

12/16/2021 – The PNC Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $215.00 to $220.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/9/2021 – The PNC Financial Services Group is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:PNC traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $209.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,383,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,377. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.62 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $206.17 and its 200-day moving average is $200.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $88.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.35.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 28.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 39.40%.

In related news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $25,252.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,257 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,271. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 16,588.9% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,655,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633,145 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,743,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,275,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,691 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $283,696,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,317,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,996,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 462.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 846,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,659,000 after acquiring an additional 696,308 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

