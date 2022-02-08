Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Eaton (ETN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Eaton (NYSE: ETN) recently:

2/7/2022 – Eaton had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $196.00 to $194.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/7/2022 – Eaton had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $184.00 to $186.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/7/2022 – Eaton had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $170.00 to $162.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/7/2022 – Eaton had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $191.00 to $189.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/7/2022 – Eaton had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $200.00 to $195.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/7/2022 – Eaton had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $165.00.

2/5/2022 – Eaton was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/4/2022 – Eaton was given a new $167.00 price target on by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

1/5/2022 – Eaton was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Eaton is benefiting from its cost-saving initiatives and widespread operations. Its consistent R&D investments help it to develop new products that are enabling it to provide easy power management solutions to customers. Spin-off of non-core businesses and strategic acquisitions will boost operations. Strategy to manufacture in the zone of sale has helped it to cut down costs. Strong cash flow generation is supporting Eaton’s shareholder-friendly moves. Eaton has enough liquidity to meet its debt obligations. Its shares have outperformed the industry in the past six months. However, Eaton’s world-wide operations expose it to unpredictable currency translation, cyber-attacks and security breaches, all of which might impact operations. Shortage of raw materials and supplier insolvencies might impact production and operation.”

12/16/2021 – Eaton is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2021 – Eaton had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $195.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Eaton stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.68. The company had a trading volume of 53,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,289. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $60.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.20. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $118.60 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72.

Get Eaton Co plc alerts:

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total transaction of $452,859.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total value of $551,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,921,000 after buying an additional 8,308 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 4.7% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 17.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,567,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,268,000 after buying an additional 237,065 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 31,609.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 10,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 29.1% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Co plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Co plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.