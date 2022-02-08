Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Minera Alamos Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (CVE:MAI)

Minera Alamos Inc. (CVE:MAI) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Minera Alamos in a report released on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst J. Egilo forecasts that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the year.

Get Minera Alamos alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Minera Alamos in a report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Minera Alamos from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Minera Alamos stock opened at C$0.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$232.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.71. Minera Alamos has a 1-year low of C$0.48 and a 1-year high of C$0.73.

Minera Alamos Company Profile

Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the 100% owned Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Minera Alamos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minera Alamos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.