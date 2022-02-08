Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 27,100 Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 4.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 558,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Ternium were worth $23,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Ternium in the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ternium by 18.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 394,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,188,000 after buying an additional 60,186 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Ternium in the second quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ternium by 27.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 11,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ternium in the second quarter worth $101,000. 14.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Scotiabank raised shares of Ternium from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ternium from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ternium in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ternium from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

NYSE TX opened at $41.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.53. Ternium S.A. has a 1 year low of $27.48 and a 1 year high of $56.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.63.

Ternium Profile

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

